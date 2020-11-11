Volleyball athletes in WV want to play in the state tournament

Volleyball team athletes from Buffalo, Hurricane and Winfield high schools are outside the capitol waiting for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. They say they are upset about not being able to play in the state tournament. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Larisa Casillas)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Volleyball team athletes from Buffalo, Hurricane and Winfield high schools met outside the capitol to wait for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, saying they are upset about not getting a chance to go to the state tournament.

Putnam County was listed orange on the West Virginia Department of Education’s weekly map that came out Saturday, Nov. 7.

Justice says the WVDE map was delayed by several hours Saturday to make certain all COVID-19 tests in counties such as Putnam and Berkeley could be finalized. Justice says at the time, Putnam was not able to move to a better color on the map.

While Putnam is now gold on the daily County Alert System map from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, being orange on the weekly map made schools in the county ineligible for play.

Bernie Dolan, WVSSAC executive director, told 13 News Reporter Cassidy Wood schools in either red or orange counties on the WEEKLY map are ineligible to play in the coming week. Schools in counties that are red on the DAILY map become ineligible to play. If a school is gold or lower on the weekly map but becomes orange on the daily map, that school will still be able to play for that week.

Justice says teams that have qualified as of today are in the state tournament. He says there is a dilemma either way because even if teams in orange counties get tested and go to the tournament, there is the question of what to do about parents and fans who want to come but are traveling from the orange counties, however, if the tournament is delayed, currently eligible teams could lose eligibility by that time.

“If anybody thinks Governor Jim Justice doesn’t want these kids to play, they’re crazy,” Justice said in his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing. “I know the sports are important, but they’ve got to take a backseat to the situation that we’re in.”

