CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — For the 15th year, Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department came together to host a toy drive for the community.

People were able to come out and grab toys ahead of this holiday season — all completely free.

The toys at the drive were donated and included stocking stuffers and larger gifts.

One firefighter at the event says the response has been positively overwhelming.

“They’ve been overwhelmed with it, they like it. We’ve made three runs to the supply place to get toys today. You can see the toys set up on the table here, and they just come in and pick whatever they want to out and make a little stocking bags and stuff like that.” Larry Coleman, engineer and firefighter for the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

There were also bags made for those who couldn’t make it to the event, and firefighters will be heading out to deliver those later this week.