Volunteers build ramp for Charleston man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man on Charleston’s West Side is getting a little help from strangers this week. Charles Pope’s wheelchair ramp was unsafe and on the verge of collapsing. But this week volunteers from across the country are helping build him a new ramp through the Appalachia Service Project.

Charles T. Pope watches as volunteers build a new wheelchair ramp in front of his home.

Pope said it means the world to him to receive kindness from others.

“A lot of senior citizens like me that really appreciate getting this type of help because when you have to go to really afford something like this it is out of reach.”

Volunteers from the Appalachia Service Project are helping people at other properties throughout the area as well.

If you are interested in volunteering for the program click here.