Volunteers cleanse state park of trash from increased traffic

CARTER/ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Tri-State saw beautiful weather Saturday, which encouraged nearly 30 volunteers to help clean up Grayson Lake State Park.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District held its first Grayson Lake spring clean-up event since COVID-19 struck.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Kentuckians were encouraged to get outdoors for safe, social distancing fun.

Park rangers said traffic at Grayson Lake significantly increased, increasing the trash left behind.

“A lot of people from outside areas are coming in that I’ve noticed, so a lot of people that aren’t from here don’t really respect that we’re trying to keep it beautiful,” said park ranger, Alice Hall.

13 News Reporter Haley Kosik and Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater happily volunteered with the group Saturday morning and collectively filled three bags of trash at the park.

Other volunteers help pick up trash on a regular basis, like Carter County resident, Jenny Goodman.

“I live four miles down the road on Rt 7 heading towards Grayson and I use the lake all the time and it just breaks my heart to see all the trash out here,” remarked Goodman.

Grayson Lake State Park plans to hold another seasonal clean-up day in September or October.

