Volunteers help groups serve thousands of Thanksgiving Meals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking for a way to give back this Thanksgiving, volunteering may be the answer. Preparations are already underway for the annual Frank Veltri Dinner.

“We’ll have people for three days at First Baptist doing everything you do in your house to make Thanksgiving Dinner, only on a much bigger scale,” explained Traci Strickland, Executive Director of the Kanawha Valley Collective.

More than 70 turkeys, 36 hams and heaps of Thanksgiving side dishes will be cooked and served. Organizers say they start planning in August to feed Thanksgiving Dinner to 2,000 people. Some of the meals will be served at First Baptist Church in Charleston, WV. The remaining 750 meals will be delivered by volunteers to high rise buildings across the area.

“We are always looking for people to help deliver meals,” Strickland said. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with meal delivery can call 304-344-8053 Ext 22.

When Veltri passed away he left an endowment to the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation to continue his vision of feeding Charleston’s hungry. Many of the current volunteers have been helping for decades.

Across town at Manna Meal the team there is working on getting their turkey’s ready also. They’ll be serving Thanksgiving meals to around 200 people.

“They do prep work here in the kitchen to help get ready for everything and then they serve and they clean up,” explained interim Executive Director at Manna Meal Lisa Lopinsky. “We’ll have an abundance of volunteers here all week.”

Right now Manna Meal has enough people to staff the Thanksgiving feast but they are hoping the community’s willingness to volunteer will extend throughout 2020.

“I wish we had this many volunteers here year-round,” Lopinsky said. “We always say in June and July where are our holiday volunteers.”