Volunteers help local foodbank package ‘medically indicated’ boxes

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Volunteers gathered at the Facing Hunger Foodbank in downtown Huntington on Tuesday to help package food boxes for residents across the Tri-State.

“We have two distributions coming up later this week, so they are helping us package the meat and all of the other nutritional items that are going to be in the boxes,” says Samantha Adams, the Director of Development and Communications for the food bank.

The boxes are scheduled to be delivered to residents who are “medically indicated” and will consist of food catering to each recipient’s diet.

What is “medically indicated?”

“Medically indicated food boxes are for those that are suffering from a chronic disease. Some of them may have hypertension or be suffering from end-stage renal disease, so we know their diet is a huge component to their overall health. So, we are able to tailor-make these boxes that support their diet,” Adams says.

One volunteer celebrated a year of efforts with the foodbank today. She says she’s found purpose through her volunteering.

“There’s such a great need here with all the food insecurity and with COVID, there weren’t as many volunteers when I started. So, it was a calling I guess,” says volunteer, Nancy Lewis.

The foodbank says they are always looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can sign up here.

