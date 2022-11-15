DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Football is as much a part of Thanksgiving as pumpkin pie, and there is no place where that sentiment is more true than in the City of Dunbar.

The 74th annual Commode Bowl is set to take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, between the Hillside Rams and the River Rats. The game is a tradition for so many who live in the community and who come home for the holiday!

This year, the teams are in need of some help! If you want to join in on the fun. Organizers say they are still looking for volunteers to run the chain gang, announcers, and officials to help out with the event.

The annual parade before the game is set for line up at 11 a.m. and step off at 12 p.m. Organizers are asking the community to participate either by joining in the parade line up or coming out to watch the parade!

Those who want to join in the game can contact the organization through their Facebook page.

Kick off for the game starts at 1 p.m., and organizers ask that to get in, community members bring five cans of food or cash donations to help those less fortunate during the holidays.