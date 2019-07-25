Volunteers pitch in to help makeover trail in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Volunteers are pitching in to help renovate the trail at City Park in St. Albans, West Virginia. It is part of a major project aimed at making the trail safer and more accessible.

“It was just time for some upgrades,” said City Park Foreman Brian Morrison.

Recreational trail grants adding up to close to $200,000 are allowing the city to replace bridges, relocate a section of the trail and make a portion of the trail accessible. They are also putting in an accessible drinking fountain and adding safety barriers and new signs.

“We’ve put water drains in and water breaks to get the drainage right and it should be really nice when it is done,” Morrison said.

William Robinson is building an accessible shelter for his Eagle Scout project.

“This frame was constructed in my garage and the rafters were all assembled here on site,” Robinson explained. He spent the day alongside his dad working on the structure for others to enjoy. “I’m really happy that it is benefiting the city and that I know people will get use out of it, I’m proud of it.”

New benches are being built by a group of Girl Scouts. Volunteers have been coming out to help with things like raking, digging and building handrails.

“It is a good trail,” Morrison said. “There are around five miles of trail up here and a lot of people don’t even know about it.”

The project is set to wrap up around the beginning of October 2019. There will be a ribbon-cutting and dedication.