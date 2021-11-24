Volunteers prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals for children in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thanksgiving came a little early for some children in our area. Volunteers with the Food SHACK delivered warm Thanksgiving dinners to the children along their usual route.

Volunteers borrowed kitchen space in a local church to cook and box up a traditional holiday meal.

“Any time around the holiday children are just the most important thing,” said Bryson Posey who cooked the meals. “I just wish I could have served them in person.”

Another team drove the meals to several locations across the Charleston area.

“I think this is a blessing from God and everyone that made this food. I thank them,” said Da’Kari Gadsden, who received a meal.

The Thanksgiving deliveries are just one of the many things the Food SHACK does throughout the year.

“I think they are amazing honestly,” said parent Ashley Moore. “They help out a lot with these kids. It is all about the kids. My kids love them.”

You can keep track of the Food SHACK’s regular weekly delivery schedule on their Facebook page.

