Volunteers provide Christmas lunch for Charleston police officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association provided a holiday lunch for Charleston police officers on duty Christmas day. For one woman, it’s an annual tradition.

Suzi Davis has spent every Christmas for 21 years bring meals for the Charleston Police Department during the holidays.

“People need to know that our officers are human beings just like everybody else”, said Davis, “They give up their time with their families to protect us on the holidays and they need to know that there are people out there that care about them”.

The Citizens Police Academy Association spends most holidays, including Thanksgiving, with law enforcement. They want officers to still feel like the holiday is special, even though most of them are away from their families.

“To get a warm, good meal, on a day like this is very special”, exclaimed Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith.

Davis has developed close relationships with officers after her years of providing law enforcement meals. She said there’s no better way to spend her holidays.

“They’re really appreciative of everything we do for them. It means a lot”, said Davis.

