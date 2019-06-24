Volunteers reflect on importance of agriculture ahead of Boyd County Fair

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — What is now the Boyd County Fair started as a fundraiser for the Boyd County Middle School Football Team back in 1991.

The Boyd County Fair will be kicking off its 28th year on Tuesday at 5pm.

Ellen Keaton has volunteered at the fair since 2002. Her reason is simple.

“Future generations need to see the things that we experienced as we were growing up, and I’m afraid that some of these things are [going to] be lost,” said Keaton.

The fan favorites at the fair, according to Keaton, include motocross, the demolition derby, and the rodeo.

You’ll find those fan favorites, along with the rides and concessions outside. Concerts and other live entertainment, such as pro wrestling, will be held inside the fairgrounds’ air-conditioned facility. That is, rain or shine.

But who says one can’t learn and have fun at the same time.

Jill McGlone and her son, Chase, have been volunteers since Chase showed a calf 16 years ago.

“He was interested in all kinds of animals,” said Jill. “We basically had a petting zoo at my house,” she added.

Chase always looked forward to going to the fair to show his calf.

The cow won chase the “Grand Champion” title two years in a row, when he was 9 and 10 years old.

“There’s a lot goes on up there with the rides, the demolition derby, and all that stuff, and this back here is kind of the forgotten part,” said Chase, referring to the livestock exhibits. “In my mind, this back here’s the most important part, as far as trying to cultivate the next generation of human beings.”

Not everything you can teach somebody can be found in a book, but if he can get one kid interested in farming, then it’s all worth it to Chase.

“Being able to share that with people that don’t have the opportunity to be around it, [is] kind of why I do it,” he said.

The gates open Tuesday through Friday at 5 pm, and then on Saturday at 2 pm.

You can see a full schedule of events by clicking here.