BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Thanksgiving dinner was served a little early Monday in Madison as Boone Memorial Health hosted its second-annual Community Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Dinner at Scott High School.

Friends Kelsey Harper and Jenna Butcher made the most of the day off school Monday. Jenna was dressed as a turkey as the two waved at cars to make sure they knew about the meals available. They were a piece of a heartwarming puzzle.

“They’ve been loving it. They’ve been honking at us, waving smiling,” said Harper, about the people driving by. “I love when the older people drive by they have a smile on their face,” Butcher said.

The smiles were not just in the passing cars but everywhere at the event. Dozens of volunteers prepared and distributed the hot meals provided by the hospital, giving their neighbors a Thanksgiving feast, no questions asked. They prepared 200 turkeys as well as potatoes, green beans and gravy.

They took the food from the kitchen, outside to tables where they were placed in grateful hands. Each meal offered an opportunity for people to connect.

“This is the time of year that you really need to help others. We need to do it all year long but especially this time of year when it is colder and people not having as much to eat. You definitely want to feed that need,” said Crystal Cook.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They started the dinner last year and it turned out bigger than anyone ever expected. This year was no different.

“It makes me feel good because I’ve never had to go without a meal,” said Butcher. “I like to see what they are doing helping other people have hot meals on Thanksgiving.”

This year, there were 2,500 meals distributed in under two hours.