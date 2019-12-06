Volunteers spread holiday cheer to drug court families

HUNTINGTON W.Va. (WOWK) – Volunteers from the Cabell County area gathered together to help spread the Christmas spirit to drug court families. Over 100 individual Christmas presents were wrapped, tagged, and ready to head out to Santa’s workshop.

Families across West Virginia have experienced the negative effects of the opioid epidemic, especially children who come from families struggling with addiction. For kids going through this situation, it means more than just presents.

I can remember being one of those kids, being away from my family and then being reunited with them briefly for a short period of time. That’s all kids want, is their parents. No matter what the situation is. To be able to do things for your kids and be there for them above eveything. Robyn Sullivan

Thanks to the help of the Cabell County probation office and First Steps Wellness and Recovery Center, families going through drug court will be able to celebrate Christmas together.

Each child will receive at least four wrapped Christmas presents to open on December 14, 2019. Santa Claus will be delivering the presents personally!