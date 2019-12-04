Volunteers work to reunite dog found in West Virginia with family in Montana

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Animal rescue volunteers from across the country are working to get a pit-bull mix currently located in Kanawha county back to his home in Montana. Less than two months ago Zeus was living a happy life with his family in Butte, Montana, getting all the couch cuddles and kisses he could ever want from his humans Cassandra and her two little girls.

“It seems Cassandra who is a single mom in Butte, Montana allowed a family friend to come stay with her for a bit. The ‘friend’ basically robbed her blind stole her wallet, a number of things while she was at work including her dog Zeus. The friend was apprehended in Nitro, and when he was arrested Zeus was still with him,” said Chelsea Staley with the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association.

That’s when Zeus ended up here at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association 2,000 miles from his home in Montana.

When the KCHA checked Zeus for a micro-chip they linked him back to Cassandra and Wednesday they were able to see each other via video chat, but Zeus’s journey home won’t be easy.

“We realized he could not fly commercial because he is a, too big he is 73 pounds and there is commercial flight breed,” but that’s not stopping Staley from getting Zeus home for Christmas, “through the magic of facebook just a generous person coordinated a 30-leg transport trip,” she adds.

Zeus is set to leave next week, but volunteers are still needed to get him home.