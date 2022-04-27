CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the races on the ballot for voters in West Virginia’s Capitol City is the deciding who will be the democratic candidate for mayor. The Republican race is uncontested, with Lance Wolfe as the only Republican running.

For Charleston Mayor, Amy Shuler Goodwin, the years ahead are full of opportunities to build on what’s already been started even during a pandemic. She said her years in office so far were spent helping small businesses, addressing dilapidated properties and other projects.

“We brought back the Regatta, we brought back baseball, we put a focus on infrastructure,” Goodwin said. “Better sidewalks, better roads, better bridges, better ADA accessibility and that infrastructure that we have focused on for the last several years will continue.”

Goodwin’s opponent and political newcomer Martec Washington said he wants to help bring about change in a city where he’s been an advocate for years while motivating others to do the same.

“As mayor, I hope that Charleston feels like a Capitol City and that we work to get things done that the people of Charleston want to get done,” he said. “People want to see better streets, better sidewalks and they want a more inclusive community.”

On the hot-button topic of homelessness and mental health both say it will be important to take a layered approach involving several different agencies.