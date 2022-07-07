PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mountain State kid with a passion for drawing and exploring could have his art featured on Google’s homepage for millions of web surfers to see.

Blaise Liu, a West Teays Elementary fifth-grader, was recently selected as the West Virginia winner of the 14th annual Doodle for Google student contest.

Blaise Liu stands in front of his Doodle for Google entry. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Ashworth)

In May, West Teays students joined during a surprise assembly to celebrate Liu’s accomplishment. Liu, surrounded by his supportive classmates and mother, appeared giddy with excitement as school officials made the announcement.

Blaise Liu’s shows his Doodle printed onto a T-shirt. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Ashworth)

Blaise Liu stands with Lisa Ashworth, Principal of West Teays Elementary. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Ashworth)

Blaise Liu and his fifth grade teacher, Chesney Poole. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Ashworth)

Blaise Liu and his mother. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Ashworth)

The Doodle for Google contest asks students in the United States to create a version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt “I care for myself by … ” This year, students were asked to share how they care for their minds, bodies, and spirits each day.

Liu’s Doodle was titled “Always Curious! (I care for myself by exploring, laughing, and enjoying all things around me).” The drawing was chosen as the state winner among thousands and advances to the public voting phase of the contest.

“Always Curious! (I care for myself by exploring, laughing, and enjoying all things around me),” by Blaise Liu. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Ashworth)

Blaise Liu stands in front of his Doodle, “Always Curious! (I care for myself by exploring, laughing, and enjoying all things around me).” (Photo courtesy of Lisa Ashworth)

The public vote will select the Five National Finalists, with the number one spot earning additional prizes. The National Winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and their Doodle will be featured on the Google homepage for a day. The National Winner’s school will also receive $50,000 for the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

Voting is open from July 7 at 1 p.m. to July 12. To vote or view a full list of contestants, click here.

For updates, visit the Putnam County Schools website or Facebook page.