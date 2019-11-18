West Virginia high school graduation rates highest on record

LONDON – MAY 21: A classroom at Edenham High School lies empty after lunchtime May 21, 2003 in Croydon, England. The school had to send home about 700 of it’s pupils early because of funding problems, which meant the school could not afford to employ temporary teaching staff while teachers were off sick. (Photo by […]

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia’s cohort graduation rates have hit historic highs according to data released by the West Virginia Department of Education. The adjusted cohort graduation rates represent the percent of the ninth-grade students who graduate with a regular diploma in four or five years.

According to a press release, the 2018-19 school year data shows an increase in the four-year rate to 91.4 percent (up from 90.2 percent) and an increase in the five-year rate to 90.7 percent (up from 90 percent).

These advances represent the highest graduation rates recorded in the state’s history.

Additionally, there were significant gains in the graduation rate among students with disabilities at a rate of 78.8 percent. This represents an approximate 10 percent increase over the past five years among that subgroup. Focused support for students receiving special education services has helped improve the overall graduation rate.

“These historic figures represent the collaborative efforts of the education community in our state to support student growth and academic readiness,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine.

For detailed graduation data by district, visit here.