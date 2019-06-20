West Virginia teacher uses local author’s book to teach social studies

HUNTINGTON and WESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — One local author’s book is heading into a West Virginia classroom. The book takes place during Virginia’s secession from the union, and the formation of the state of West Virginia. Now, a teacher in Weston, West Virginia is hoping the book gives her students an insider’s look at the place they call home.

It took Christy Perry Tuohey nearly 3 years to write her second book, “Panther’s Mountain: Lydia’s Story.” “This is a story of courage, a young woman who went beyond her comfort zone in so many ways,” said Tuohey.

After digging into her family history using different ancestry websites, Tuohey wrote her first book, “Panther Mountain: Caroline’s Story.” Tuohey’s latest release, “Panther’s Mountain: Lydia’s Story,” takes you through the journey of 16-year-old Lydia Recker when Virginia was trying to secede from the nation.

“This is a true West Virginia story, it’s an Ohio story, it’s a story of people who were forced to flee in the United States,” said Tuohey. “We don’t often think about that, we think about other countries [when people have] to go into exile. It’s a story of exile and return and reunion and a little bit of romance.”

Tuohey’s book will once again be used inside a classroom setting by Alicia Frey, a fifth-grade teacher at Robert L. Bland Middle School in Weston, West Virginia. “Our students can relate [to her book] because it’s in our state, and it’s things that they’re familiar with, and then they can be like, ‘oh wow, that’s really cool, this happened in our state,’” said Frey.

But to Frey, it’s much more than a history lesson. It’s about her students’ aspirations, and that’s why she uses local authors. “A lot of our students are underprivileged, and it helps to build their self-esteem and to let them know that they can do whatever they set their mind to.”

You can find paperback copies of Tuohey’s book on Amazon, Lulu, Barnes and Noble, and Books a Million.