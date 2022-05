NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A walk for breast cancer awareness is happening today, May 14, in Nitro at 11 a.m. with all proceeds going to the Breast Center at CAMC.

It says the walk will happen at the Nitro Walking Track.

The flyer for the event says all ages are welcome and has a $10 registration fee.

The walk is sponsored by WV GFWC Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes, according to the flyer.