Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned in Boone County

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Boone Memorial Hospital is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison Civic Center Friday, April 2. The hospital says the cost is free to everyone.

According to hospital officials, anyone 18 and older may come to the clinic and appointments are not required. Those who come are asked to bring an ID or proof of West Virginia residency.

Officials ask anyone who already has an appointment time and day scheduled to receive their second dose come in at that scheduled time and day, and not at the walk-in event.

Those who miss Friday’s clinic can still pre-register for a vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.