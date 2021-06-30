Walk-in vaccine clinics planned in Charleston ahead of holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has scheduled walk-in COVID-19 clinics ahead of the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
The clinics are set to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2 at the KCHD office at 108 Lee Street in Charleston.
“With the holidays coming up and people taking vacations, we want to give everyone the opportunity to get a vaccination,” said Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer at KCHD. “This is particularly important since the Delta variant is becoming more dominant. If you have hesitated or postponed getting a vaccination, Thursday or Friday is the time to do it.”
According to the KCHD anyone ages 12 years of age or older may get a vaccination. Minors receiving the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The KCHD says those receiving vaccinations will receive a Chick-fil-A gift card donated by the Chick-fil-A of Southridge as an additional incentive.
Officials say back-to-school immunizations will also be available at the clinic.
