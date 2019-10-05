“Walk to End Alzheimer’s” gathers big crowd in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – More than 400 people gathered in Huntington this weekend to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

The 10th annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” took place in the Downtown area this Saturday morning.

13 News was one of the sponsors of the event, and the station’s very own Shannon Litton MC’d it.

Nikki Miller, who is the special events coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association for Huntington, said the purpose of the event is to raise awareness and money to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Nearly everyone at the event was there in support of someone dealing with disease or passed away from it.

“My goal personally is to be a voice for my grandfather, my husband’s grandfather, and some of the patients I have here with me today. I want to be the voice when they no longer have that voice,” said Katrina Kappen, a Putnam County resident who works at Wayne Nursing and Rehab.

At the event, flowers were handed out to symbolize how Alzheimer’s has impacted people’s lives.

Anyone with a purple flower lost a loved one to the disease, blue for people living with it, yellow for anyone caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, and orange for support.

Ninety-five-year-old Clay Watts of Wayne County held a purple flower in memory of his girlfriend whom he recently lost to the disease.

CLAY WATTS

“It’s awful to have, and it puts you through an awful lot of worries. It did me. It still bothers me,” said Watts.

However, the lone white flower at the event is to be kept for the first survivor of the disease.

Miller told 13 news the event raised about $60,000 dollars last year, and she expects to pass it this year.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories