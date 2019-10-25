Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – This Saturday, Charleston will walk to end Alzheimer’s, but so many people are working on putting an end to this disease year-round.

The Appalachian Trail gets millions of visitors a year, and this year, Bruce Musser and his cousin Bill Nash became two more.

“I’m standing right now; it’s a sunny day. The fall leaves are beautiful and blue skies,” said Bruce Musser.

But their hike is about more than the beautiful views. Both of bruce’s parents suffer from Alzheimer’s, so on September 3, Bruce and Bill hit the trail in honor of them.

“My parents, it can be pretty stressful,” said Bruce Musser.

They are raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association by hiking 10 to 15 miles a day. On Saturday, people right here in Charleston will also walk to end Alzheimer’s, but they’ll do so at Appalachian Power Park in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Either way, they are raising money for things like the spousal support group that Gary Monday runs in Charleston. Monday lost his wife to dementia years ago, but continued to go to the support group because whether it’s talking to one another, or walking, he says it’s important these people know they are not alone.

“It becomes a family, each one of us leans on the other and we get support because this disease is a very lonely disease,” Monday said. “I see how the meeting helps them then I get that answer, why I come each month.”

