Want to avoid inflated holiday gift prices? Shop early, and shop local

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Spooky season is over, and the season of giving is right around the corner, which means many people will begin looking for that perfect gift.

But this year that gift may cost more than you’d expect.

The price for gifts has jumped due to supply chain issues, and now thinking smaller could save you a dime or two.

“Since a lot of our stuff does come from small businesses, we don’t have quite the issue that the bigger box stores that are waiting on giant shipping containers from China would have.” Noelle Horsfield, Full Circle Gifts and Goods Owner

Owner of Full Circle Gifts, Noelle Horsfield, says this could be the perfect year for residents to consider other options.

“The stuff that we have in here, you can’t find stuff like this in the big box stores; it’s just not possible. All of our stuff is made by small businesses, individual makers and designers. Your gift is just going to be so much more unique and so much more treasured if you come into a small store like this,” says Horsfield.

She also says starting earlier always helps when finding the right gift.

One resident, Demadre Turner, says his family “wanted to go ahead and get it out of the way because [they] knew it was going to be a little crowded in the stores with the supply chain issue.”

However, Liz Stefancic, a Marshall Student, says she “hasn’t started thinking about it,” and she plans to shop online a little later in the season.

Gift prices are expected to continue to rise before the holiday season, so store owners suggest getting out sooner than later.

