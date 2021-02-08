Want to be a princess? No problem!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A girl’s youth empowerment program will soon be coming to the Mountain State. The program teaches self-confidence and self-esteem skills to build them up to become the best version of themselves.

Princess for a Day is an international program for mainly African American girls between the ages of three and seventeen. This program is to remind women they are unique and special.

“Our goal with our program is to ensure that they internalize that fact that no matter what age they are, no matter what height they are, no matter what size they are, they’re beautiful,” Coressa Williams, Princess for a Day Executive Director said.

What could be a better time than this to get more girls involved after the changes on Capitol Hill with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“After the inauguration of our first female and African American Vice President how much and how important is it now for our program to really drive that home,” Williams said.

Throughout the program, the girls meet multiple times to learn things like pretty feet, how to walk and how to talk. This all leads up to a fashion show where they can put what they’ve learned on display.

“We teach what we call mirror images where the girls take a mirror and they speak positive affirmations to that mirror and they tell that mirror to the left side and say I am beautiful,” Williams said.

To be a princess, you need more than just a pretty face.

“It is about you being a good student, a good role model and you certainly can’t be a mean girl. We don’t welcome bullies because we think our program combats bullying and low self-esteem,” Williams said.

Princess for a day also partners with local restaurants give out to-go meals so the girls can get experience giving back to the community.