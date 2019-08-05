WANTED: Charleston Police search for 2 suspects

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for 1st-degree robbery and burglary, Erin Martin (L) and Dimitri Sweatte (R).

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for 1st-degree robbery and burglary, Erin Martin and Dimitri Sweatte. They are wanted in relation to an incident that occurred on July 29th, 2019.

Erin Martin is an 18-year-old white female, 5’6” tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has red hair. Police say she may be in Charleston or Cabin Creek areas. Dimitri Sweatte is a 25-year-old black male with a light complexion, 6’3” tall, weighs around 160-170 pounds, has brown hair. Police say he may be in Charleston Area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Martin or Sweatte is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111. Callers may remain anonymous.