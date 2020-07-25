WANTED: Deputies need your help in large shoplifting case

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Have you seen this man? Do you know him? Deputies could use your help!

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect shown entered the Speedway along Route 817 in Winfield and shoplifted numerous items totaling over $200.

The suspect is identified as a white male with brown hair, tattoos covering both arms and tattoos along his neck.

If anyone has information about the crime, or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Corporal M.K. Woodford at 304-586-0256. Extension 2105 or Winfield Police Chief Ron Arthur at (304)586-9200.

