Warming Center open Tuesday and Wednesday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the temperature is expected to drop in Charleston, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says warming centers will open for those in need.

Goodwin says the warming centers will be open from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday morning and 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday morning at the Salvation Army on Tennessee Ave on Charleston’s West Side.

The warming centers are made available in collaboration with the City of Charleston, service providers and community volunteers from the United Way of Central West Virginia and Kanawha Valley Collective. Additional services and support for the warming center are provided by the Salvation Army, Cabin Creek Health Systems, Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, and other community organizations.

If you are interested in volunteering to staff the warming center, please contact Margaret O’Neal at (304)-340-3503 or email at: moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.