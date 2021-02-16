Warming center opens in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Barboursville Community Center at 721 Central Avenue is open this morning, Tuesday, Feb. 16, as a warming center for those still without power, according to Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum.

With cold temperatures and ice on the roads, the mayor is asking those who must go out or want to come to the warming center to be careful and to be cautious and patient near linemen, road crews and first responders.

Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place at the warming center.

The mayor says Farmdale Church of Christ on Farmdale Road in Barboursville will also be open to the community today. The church posted on its Facebook page they will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a soup and sandwich lunch and to warm up from the cold weather.