Warming center planned Friday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston, emergency service providers and community volunteers will be opening a warming center at the Salvation Army Friday, Jan. 29.

The city says it is working with the United Way of Central West Virginia and Kanawha Valley Collective to staff and support the center, which will be located at the Salvation Army’s 301 Tennessee Avenue location on the West Side. The center will open at 9 p.m. Friday evening until 7 a.m. Saturday morning for those needing shelter from expected low temperatures.

The Salvation Army, Cabin Creek Health Systems, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transport Authroity and other community organizations will provide additional services and support.

Groups or individuals interested in volunteering to help staff the warming center can contact 304-340-3503 or email moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.