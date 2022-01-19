Warming center to open in Charleston Thursday and Friday night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The United Way of Central West Virginia says a warming center will be open in Charleston on Thursday and Friday as forecasts predict cold overnight temperatures.

The warming center will be located at the Salvation Army at 301, Tennessee Avenue in Charleston between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. on both Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21.

The United Way of Central West Virginia says they will be working with the City of Charleston, the Salvation Army, the Kanawha Valley Collective, Cabin Creek Health Center, the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Fire Department as well as community volunteers to provide staffing for the warming center to accommodate those who need overnight shelter from the cold weather.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering at the center or donating items such as blankets, coats and cold weather gear can contact Margaret O’Neal, United Way of Central WV President at 304-340-3503, or email moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.