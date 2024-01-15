Related Video: StormTracker 13 Forecast

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Warming centers are opening up across the region due to the freezing temperatures in the Tri-State.

West Virginia:

CHARLESTON: 7 p.m. -7 a.m. Monday Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Bream Neighborhood SHOP at 317 W Washington Street.

LOGAN: The Cora Volunteer Fire Department is open as an around-the-clock warming center throughout this week. The Cora VFD is located at 28 Aldrich Branch Road, Logan, WV.

POINT PLEASANT: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at Trinity Church Family Center at 615 Viand Street in Point Pleasant. Further scheduling will be made as needed.

Ohio:

PORTSMOUTH: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Salvation Army at 1001 9th Street, in Portsmouth.

WELLSTON: 9 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 15-Jan. 17 at Lifesource Apostolic Church at 110 Driving Park Road in Wellston.

JACKSON: Jackson Area YMCA as long as temperatures are “below 15 degrees or conditions are extreme.” Located at 594 E Main Street in Jackson.

MCARTHUR: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Jan. 15-Jan. 17 at the McArthur Fire Station at 303 W High Street in McArthur.

Kentucky (Locations provided by Kentucky Power):

ASHLAND: The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter at 2212 Carter Avenue in Ashland.

BLAINE: The Blaine Church of God at 17655 HWY 32 in Blaine.

LOUISA: First Baptist Church at 301 West Pike Street in Louisa. Lawrence County Community Center at 205 Bulldog Lane in Louisa

INEZ: The Martin County Senior Center at 123 Old Middle Fork Road in Inez

PAINTSVILLE: 342 2nd Avenue in Paintsville.

PIKEVILLE: Myers Tower at 748 Hambley Blvd in Pikeville.

