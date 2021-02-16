Warming centers open up as thousands remain without power

(WOWK) – With tens of thousands of people still without power and temperatures dropping into the teens, several warming centers have opened up to help residents stay warm.

Vickie Barrett and her family have been without power since 11 o’clock last night and when the temperature kept getting lower, they sought shelter at the Teays Valley Church of God’s warming center.

“We were blessed here at our church facility to not lose power and we do have quite a bit of space here on the hill so we want to share what God has blessed us with and we’re here to serve our community.” Reverend Melissa Prat, Teays Valley Church of God

At the facility they offered people warm food, drinks, entertainment and place to rest their heads and Barrett says she is grateful she had this option.

“Putnam County has needed something like this for a long time. You know especially with the generation that we have, an older generation.” said, Barrett.

And just a few miles down the interstate in Barbousrville, residents also have a place to warm up if they are without power.

Clifton Jackman of Barboursville has been without power since 6:30 p.m. on Monday. He says he just couldn’t take being cold anymore. He says, “You know I was laying in that bed and it started getting colder, and colder and colder. So it’s a great option.”

At the Barboursville Community Center, there is hot coffee, and a warm space for anyone who needs it, including those battling the power outages. “And we extended that offer to the AEP workers so if they needed somewhere to come in and get out of the cold, take a break, and a couple of our first responders have been in and out as well today just kind of checking in on things.” saod. Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum.

Both warming centers say they will be open for as long as they’re needed.

“We’ll be here as long as long as there is still power out in Putnam County. We will make that commitment until we’re told that there is not anyone without power. We will be here!” added Reverend Pratt.

“We’re open to anyone that needs to get in and out of the cold the next few days, it’s gunna be bad for the next couple of days.” said Tatum.

