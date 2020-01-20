Warming station in Charleston keeps nearly 50 people warm during cold snap

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A warming station in Charleston gave many a warm place to sleep during Sunday’s cold front.

The station opened Sunday night at 9 P.M. and was open until 7 A.M. Monday morning.

“We’ve been told many times ‘thank you so much, I don’t know what would’ve happened tonight,’ it’s extremely cold and people freeze very quickly and may not have been found,” said President of United Way of West Virginia Margaret O’Neal.

But it didn’t stop at just the warming station. After the shelter closed for the evening, the KRT Bus took people to Manna Meal for breakfast, as well as a place to continue to stay through lunch.

It’s something both United Way of Central West Virginia and Kanawha Valley Collective try and publicize as much as possible to help those in need.

“We try to get word of mouth out but that doesn’t always work,” said Tracy Strickland of Kanawha Valley Collective, “People don’t always know where things are located so I give people rides here, people are definitely grateful to get out of the cold.”

But overall, O’Neal and Strickland said it was a relatively quiet evening at the warming station.

The station will reopen Monday evening at 9 A.M. until Tuesday morning at 7 A.M is located at 301 Tennessee Avenue.

You can also drop off donations anytime at United Way of Central West Virginia or the Salvation Army.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories