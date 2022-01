PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – With cold, subfreezing temperatures expected tonight, Monday, Jan. 10, the Salvation Army is opening a warming station in Portsmouth.

Officials with the Scioto County Emergency Management say the warming station will be located at the Salvation Army on Salvation Army is 1001 9th Street in Portsmouth.

The station opens at 9 a.m. for anyone who wants or needs to get out of the cold weather.