Warming station training volunteers in preparation for winter months

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha Valley Collective and United Way of Central West Virginia are holding volunteer training to prepare for the upcoming colder months.

Training consists of policies and procedures on how to effectively engage the homeless population in the temporary shelter serves.

Twelve volunteers are needed nightly. The shifts available are as follows: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., 12 a.m.-4 a.m., and 4 a.m.-8 a.m.

Volunteers will assist with cleaning, signing folks in, and handing out blankets, pillows, gloves, snacks, etc.

“We’ve probably built our volunteer base to about 55 people who have interest in this work and were expecting a dozen or so this afternoon,” exclaimed President of United Way of Central West Virginia Margaret O’Neal, “People who have compassion for this and really want to serve a population of people like this — we hope to keep them engaged all year long.”

The warming station is for homeless persons living on the street and individuals living in dwellings with inadequate heating in Kanawha County. The stations will open once the weather is predicted to dip to 15 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill.

The warming station will be located at the Salvation Army on the West Side of Charleston.

Additionally, Kanawha County AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps VISTAs are joining forces collecting items for the warming stations January 13-17 at three locations in Charleston. The VISTAS and AmeriCorps are doing this as part of their group Martin Luther King, Jr. Day service project. Items requested include new blankets, gloves, toboggans, Hot Hands hand warmers, liquid soap, disinfectant and latex gloves.

People can drop off items at the United Way and Legal Aid of WV in Charleston and at the WV Farm and Food Coalition in Kanawha City. For hours and GPSable addresses to drop off items and for more information, visit Kanawha Valley Collective’s website at www.KanawhaValleyCollective.org.

