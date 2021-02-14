Warming stations up and running for second wave of ice and snow

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As crews all over the tri-state prep for the next round of winter weather, residents who are still experiencing power outages from Thursday’s storm are reaching out for help.

The storm that knocked out power for more than 10,000 Kentucky Power customers is still affecting more than 9,000 residents almost three days later.

Some residents in Boyd County are trying to stay warm and safe while Kentucky Power crews work to restore their power. Fortunately, warming centers have been set up across the region for those looking to take shelter.



Crews work to replace a damaged electric pole along Princeland Estates in Boyd County. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Boyd County Fiscal Court Parks and Recreation director Justin Pruitt says they currently have the capacity to house 300 individuals inside their warming location, the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center.

It’s always been a plan here for kind of a fallout shelter for the Red Cross, emergency management, so we were prepared to be able to take people in if needed. Justin Pruitt, Director of Parks and Recreation



Cots, food, heat and water are available at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

County residents Christian Madden and his mother were both forced to stay at the center overnight after two days of staying in their cold house without electricity. The warming center has provided all their needs to ride out the winter weather.

They have generators and snacks and heat, electricity… Christian Madden, Boyd County resident

Pruitt also says residents can also come in to charge their phones, watch TV, and escape the cold weather.

Christian’s mother says they were struggling while waiting for crews to restore their power. On their second day without power, city workers outside their home directed them to the center.

While the situation isn’t ideal for an extended period of time, they were both understanding of how hard the men and women with Kentucky power have been working to get their lights back on.

They’re putting their all into this. They know what people’s struggles are and that people can lose their lives. Christian’s Mother

The second round of snow and ice could affect the estimated time for full power restoration and many residents are prepping for more outages ahead. Kentucky Power is still estimating 95% of customers will be restored Monday night.

An additional 300 workers are coming in to help should additional outages occur.

