WARN Notice issued for 65 miners in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Panther Creek Mining, LLC issued Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification to the Kanawha County Commission for its operations at 800 Toms Fork Road and 100 Toms Fork Road, Eskdale, West Virginia on Tuesday, January 7, 2019. This WARN notice affects 65 employees of Panther Creek Mining. The layoffs are set to take place in March.

“It is truly unfortunate that we continue to suffer critical job losses in the mining industry in Kanawha County and for that matter the State of West Virginia. The layoff of 65 individuals at Panther Creek will affect more than 100 family members in Kanawha County. I am saddened for these employees and their families,” said Commission President Kent Carper in a written statement.

Commissioner Ben Salango was also quoted in the written statement, saying, “Our coal miners have been the backbone of West Virginia for over a century, risking their lives every time they go to work. This is devastating news. I am very concerned with the loss of coal mining jobs in our County and the State. We must find ways to create new jobs in our area to help support these families and grow our economy.”

“The loss of these coal mining jobs is disheartening. These families depend on their income to survive. My heart goes out to those who are being laid-off,” stated Commissioner Henry C. Shores.

