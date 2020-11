CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In the race for West Virginia Secretary of State, incumbent Mac Warner will keep his title.

Warner defeated former Secretary of State and democratic challenger Natalie Tennant.

Warner won 58% with 434,138 votes, to Tennant’s 42% and 313,041 votes.

