CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office is warning of solicitors who are misleading West Virginia business owners.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, businesses across the state have reported receiving solicitations from a third-party vendor in the mail offering to help them obtain a copy of their “Certificate of Existence.” Warner says the practice of third-party business services assistance is not illegal, but the solicitation has misled several businesses, allegedly asking more than eight times the cost to request the document directly from his office.

The SOS office says the Certificate of Existence is not an annual requirement, and is only needed in “limited circumstances.” He also says businesses that do require a copy of their certificate can request one easily through the WV One Stop Business Portal for $10. Warner says the business are reporting that the third-party solicitors are allegedly requesting $85 for the same service.

“This new solicitation is the second known type of misleading solicitation that has come to our attention,” Warner said. “For the past several years, third-party vendors have mailed similar offers to business owners seeking to assist with filing annual reports. Today, it’s very easy and much less expensive to do it yourself.”

Warner is also reminding business owners to know their options and consider the dangers of sharing any sensitive information. He also says while he urges business owners to get their certificate themselves through his office, those who do choose third-party vendors’ services should confirm in advance that the third-party vendor is properly registered with the WVSOS and that they are authorized to do business in the Mountain State.

For more information on or assistance obtaining a Certificate of Existence, contact the WVSOS Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.