Warning: Scammer pretending to be actual police officer

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police say that a scam is making the rounds of a caller impersonating an officer that actually works with the Charleston Police Department.

Police say the caller is stating that he is Sergeant D. Paxton and that he has a warrant for the caller’s arrest.

If they don’t pay using a prepaid card, they will be arrested.

Charleston Police does not and cannot accept payment for an arrest warrant, and they cannot be settled over the phone.

The concern is that Charleston Police does have a Sgt. Paxton in the department, but he is not associated with the scam.

Contact police at 304-348-6400 if you encounter this scam.