UPDATE: Sunday Veazey St. shooting suspect in custody

UPDATE (12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19): According to Charleston Police, Christian J. Matthews is now in custody and is currently in the department’s booking office.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a Charleston shooting that happened Sunday.

The Charleston Police Department Criminial Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Christian J. Matthews, 35, of Charleston on Wednesday, May 19, regarding a shooting that injured two people on Veazey Street on Sunday, May 16.

According to CPD, officers who responded to the scene found Angelique Vogel, 44, of Charleston with a gunshot wound to the arm and Tandi Vogel, 37, of Charleston with a head injury in an apartment complex on Veazey Street around 10:25 p.m. Sunday.

During the investigation, officers say they learned the suspects, described as two Black men, allegedly entered the apartment and accused the victims of stealing a wallet. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a handgun and shot Angelique Vogel in the arm. The same suspect then allegedly struck Tandi Vogel in the head with the handle of the handgun.

The arrest warrant for Matthews is on the charges of Malicious Wounding and Burglary. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.