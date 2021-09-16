Warrant issued in fatal Boone County hit-and-run

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a warrant has now been issued in connection to a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Deputies say they were called to the Ottawa area around 4 a.m. Sept. 15 after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, they learned the suspect vehicle had fled the scene. Deputies say the victim, now identified as Larry A. Pauley, 34, of Jeffrey, died at the scene.

Through the investigation and leads, the sheriff’s office says criminal charges have been filed against a suspect, identified as Paul “PJ” Williams, Jr., 33, also of Jeffery. A warrant for Williams has been issued for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paul “PJ” Williams, Jr., 33, of Jeffery faces charges in a fatal Boone County hit-and-run. Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

“I’m very proud of the work our Deputies have put in over the last 36 hours on this case. I’m also very happy with the help we have received from the public in the way of tips. If it wasn’t for these two factors, we wouldn’t be at this point in this case”, said Sheriff Chad Barker.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts or regarding the case is asked to contact authorities at 304-369-9913.