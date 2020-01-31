Warrant out for man involved in bank robbery and officer involved shooting

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — Ashland Police detectives have been continuously working leads involving the bank robbery of January 9, 2020 at the PNC Bank on Blackburn Avenue in Ashland.



Today, Ashland Police obtained a warrant for John Knotts, 34, of Pedro, Ohio. Knotts was charged on warrants for Robbery 1st Degree and Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000.00. The Robbery is for the execution of the robbery at the bank and the stolen property is the possession of a stolen van from Ohio which was used in the event.



As known, Knotts was the passenger which was involved in a pursuit that led from Ohio that was initiated by the Ohio Highway Patrol and involved officers from the Portsmouth Police Department. The event involved Knotts shooting at police during the pursuit and officers returning fire. Evidence obtained by the Kenetucky State Police during the officer involved shooting which linked Knotts to the robbery.



The warrant was obtained from the Boyd County Commonweath Attorney and was served on Knotts while he was incarcerated in the Greenup County Detention Center on the charges related to the pursuit and shooting.



Ashland detectives are working close with all agencies involved along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is still being investigated and no other information will be released at this time.