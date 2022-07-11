(WOWK) — The USS Hershel “Woody” Williams’ sailors and civil marines held a remembrance ceremony for Williams on Saturday.

Williams died on June 29, 2022, at the age of 98.

Williams was the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division.

Williams received the Medal of Honor on October 5, 1945, from President Harry S. Truman for his “actions, commitment to his fellow service members, and heroism,” the Woody Williams Foundation website says.

According to Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV, the ceremony was held on July 9 after leaving Victoria, Seychelles.

The press release says they read Williams’ biography, Media of Honor citation, a ceremonial wreath-laying and a three-round volley with seven shooters.

“It was a very somber occasion where both the military and civilian crew members could come together to pay their respects and honor our ship’s namesake,” said Capt. Chad Graham, commanding officer of Williams.

The “Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base,” named for Williams, is the first warship permanently assigned to the U.S. Africa Command center.

They say the vessel is a, “highly flexible platform,” that can work in multiple different military operations.