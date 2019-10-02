Washington Post: Johnson & Johnson reaches tentative settlement in massive opioid case

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, oxycodone pills are displayed in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWK) – Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson announced today that it has reached a $20.4 million settlement in principle with two Ohio counties on the eve of a massive federal trial to determine who is responsible for the nation’s epidemic.

According to the Washington Post, under the proposed settlement, Johnson & Johnson would pay Cuyahoga and Summit counties $10 million in cash, reimburse $5 million in legal fees and direct $5.4 million to nonprofits for opioid-related programs in those communities.

Under the tentative terms, the company resolves all claims by the counties with no admission of liability.

The plaintiffs sued nearly two dozen drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies, alleging that they fueled the nation’s prescription opioid epidemic, which has claimed more than 200,000 lives since 1999.

