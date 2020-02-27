Washington Street reopened in Charleston

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – City officials have reopened Washington Street after the demolition of a building declared unsafe to the public.

According to a press release issued by the city, Elizabeth Street will continue to be closed for three to four days while crews continue their clean-up efforts from the building’s demolition.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories