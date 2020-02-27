Washington Street reopened in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – City officials have reopened Washington Street after the demolition of a building declared unsafe to the public.
According to a press release issued by the city, Elizabeth Street will continue to be closed for three to four days while crews continue their clean-up efforts from the building’s demolition.
