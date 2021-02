CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fairness West Virginia released the results of a new study involving the economic analysis of the stigma and discrimination of LGBTQ people in the Mountain State.

According to Fairness West Virginia, the data from UCLA’s Williams Institute shows legal discrimination toward LGBTQ people in West Virginia costs the state at least $50 million annually. The organization says the study "puts a price tag" on several specific areas of disparities in the state.