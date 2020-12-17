WATCH: Charleston hosts virtual Christmas Tree Lighting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston hosted a Christmas Tree Lighting tonight Thursday, Dec. 17 at Slack Plaza.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the Christmas Tree Lightging was planned in leiu of the city’s Christmas parade, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Christmas trees will be up through the first weekend of January to allow people more time to view the trees in person while following social-distancing guidelines. Local businesses have decorated 26 trees throughout the city.