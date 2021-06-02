WATCH: Charleston officials break ground on Slack Plaza

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and community partners are breaking ground at Slack Plaza at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Goodwin says Slack Plaza will act as a city center that connects the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Charleston Town Center Mall and Capitol Street. The greenspace will include a stage for small performances, seating areas, food truck pathways and other features.
The project is set to be completed by the end of the year.
